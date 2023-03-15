Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.50

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $113.50 and last traded at $113.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Gecina to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Gecina Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina SA engages in real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. The firm focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

