GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €31.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €31.00 ($33.33) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.91) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

G1A stock opened at €42.68 ($45.89) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €31.18 ($33.53) and a fifty-two week high of €44.52 ($47.87). The business’s 50-day moving average is €41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

