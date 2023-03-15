Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Trading Down 4.3%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Rating) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 38,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 86,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Gatekeeper Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Gatekeeper Systems

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

