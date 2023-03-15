Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives $12.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

GLPEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.33. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -551.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

