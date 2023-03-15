Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Galliford Try Price Performance

Shares of LON GFRD opened at GBX 170 ($2.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £183.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,421.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. Galliford Try has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195 ($2.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.11.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bill Hocking sold 248,172 shares of Galliford Try stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.07), for a total value of £421,892.40 ($514,189.40). 5.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Galliford Try Company Profile

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.80) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

(Get Rating)

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.