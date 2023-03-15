FY2027 Earnings Estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issued By HC Wainwright

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

