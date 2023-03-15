FY2024 EPS Estimates for SThree plc (OTCMKTS:STREF) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

SThree plc (OTCMKTS:STREF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SThree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for SThree’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SThree’s FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS STREF opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. SThree has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

