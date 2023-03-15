FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Commercial Metals Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

CMC stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,952,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,128,000 after purchasing an additional 493,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,830,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,217,000 after purchasing an additional 185,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,869,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,967,000 after purchasing an additional 361,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Articles

