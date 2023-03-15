FY2023 EPS Estimates for OptiNose, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for OptiNose in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for OptiNose’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OptiNose to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of OPTN opened at $1.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $149.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.27.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 15,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,777.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,351.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 15,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,777.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,351.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 29,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $52,505.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,924 shares of company stock valued at $93,924 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OptiNose by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 529,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in OptiNose by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 12.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

