Fuel Tech, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fuel Tech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Fuel Tech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fuel Tech’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.26 on Monday. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 million, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 396,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 103,483 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.