FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Trading Up 0.8%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Get Rating) was up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.42 and last traded at $31.38. Approximately 9,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.13.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64.
Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.
