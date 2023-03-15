FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Trading 0.7% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.34 and last traded at $30.33. 28,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $1,534,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $2,097,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (DJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

