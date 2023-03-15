FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 88 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 113,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6,285.3% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 291,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,431,000 after purchasing an additional 286,799 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $7.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.73. 282,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,017. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.80.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.