FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,528 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned 5.79% of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNLC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RNLC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.46. 5,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $33.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

