FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,343,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,043 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 93.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,604,000 after buying an additional 1,118,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 26.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,918,000 after purchasing an additional 348,940 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 104.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,421,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,664,000 after purchasing an additional 725,108 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,588,000 after purchasing an additional 46,032 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,888. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

