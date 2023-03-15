FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,556 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.59. 66,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,713. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $94.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20.

