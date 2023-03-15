Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Trading Up 26.3%

Shares of Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Rating) rose 26.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 53,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 18,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Fremont Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Fremont Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its properties include North Carlin project located in northern end of the Carlin trend; Cobb Creek gold project situated in Elko County, Nevada; Griffon gold project located in southwest of Ely; and Hurricane project which consists of six unpatented claims situated in Lander County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fremont Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fremont Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.