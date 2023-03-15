Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Shares Down 3.8%

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. 1,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Freedom Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Freedom Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.