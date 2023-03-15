Frax Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $24.79 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00404731 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,651.41 or 0.27357177 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

