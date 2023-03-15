Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.57.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

NYSE FNV opened at $138.40 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

