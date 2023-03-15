FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.54.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $115.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $179.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

