FourThought Financial LLC Has $6.72 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Chubb by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in Chubb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Chubb by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Chubb by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE CB opened at $188.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.49. The company has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.36.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

