FourThought Financial LLC Has $4.36 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $125.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.04 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day moving average of $133.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

