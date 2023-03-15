FourThought Financial LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 23.8% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $403.00 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $507.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.26. The firm has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

