FourThought Financial LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 13,759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $136.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $368.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.02.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,834,275 shares of company stock worth $964,883,925. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.