FourThought Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.1% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $261,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $2,747,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.9 %

Lam Research stock opened at $484.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $574.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $487.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.86.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

