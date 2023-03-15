FourThought Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.27 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $108.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average of $97.82.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

