FourThought Financial LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.3% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 77.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $155.55 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.33 and a 200 day moving average of $169.68. The company has a market capitalization of $296.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

