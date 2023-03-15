FourThought Financial LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,683,000 after buying an additional 463,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 145.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,240,000 after purchasing an additional 244,604 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $61,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KBC Securities lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

ASML stock opened at $600.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $236.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $643.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.56. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

