FourThought Financial LLC Acquires 854 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,102,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,034,000 after buying an additional 49,741 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $193.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $238.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.92 and a 200 day moving average of $201.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

