Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Four Corners Property Trust has a payout ratio of 118.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.5%.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCPT. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

