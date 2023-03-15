FNB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.99 (OTC:FBIP)

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.99 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
FNB Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTC:FBIP remained flat at $95.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.00. FNB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $241.75.
