FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

FMC Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $120.26 on Friday. FMC has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FMC will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

