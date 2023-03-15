Floki Inu (FLOKI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $336.74 Million

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Floki Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Floki Inu has a market cap of $336.74 million and approximately $46.63 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Floki Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00411789 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,824.67 or 0.27834426 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Floki Inu

Floki Inu’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,942,355,954,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).FLOKI token is a meme-culture inspired token active in the gaming industry, DeFi and charity.

Valhalla is FLOKI’s NFT Metaverse game that will be powered by the FLOKI token. Valhalla will feature A-level game mechanics on the blockchain. This includes on-chain gaming interactions and upgradeable NFTs.

FlokiFi is the umbrella name for a suite of decentralized finance products that will be launching under the Floki brand. FlokiFi is short for “Floki Finance”. It is the perfect way we can think of to describe a series of utility products we will be launching that will make “FlokiFi” an ecosystem itself within the wider Floki Ecosytem. The first utility product that will be launching under the FlokiFi umbrella is the FlokiFi Locker protocol.”

Floki Inu Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Floki Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Floki Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.