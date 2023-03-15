FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 45.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the second quarter worth $320,000.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of ASET traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.83.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

