Fletcher Building Limited (FCREY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0336 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of Fletcher Building stock remained flat at $5.96 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 613. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. Fletcher Building has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

