Fletcher Building Limited (FCREY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0336 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Fletcher Building Price Performance
Shares of Fletcher Building stock remained flat at $5.96 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 613. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. Fletcher Building has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $9.06.
Fletcher Building Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fletcher Building (FCREY)
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
- Universal Insurance: Navigating Florida’s Insurance Crisis
- Meme-Stock AMC’s Plan To Convert More Shares Headed For Court
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.