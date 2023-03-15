Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Down 5.8% in February

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 99,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

FSBC stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.