Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $723-735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.25 million. Five Below also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.42.

Five Below stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,615. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.70. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $212.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. Five Below’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Five Below by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

