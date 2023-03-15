Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $723.00 million-$735.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.55 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.25-$5.76 EPS.

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.87. 1,078,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $212.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.70.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have commented on FIVE shares. William Blair started coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.42.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,794,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Five Below by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,196,000 after acquiring an additional 286,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,684,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after acquiring an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.