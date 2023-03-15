Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-5.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.49-3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.25-$5.76 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.42.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,398. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.70. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $212.56.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 184,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 950,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,255 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

