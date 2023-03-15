Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-$5.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.49 billion-$3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion. Five Below also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.76 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $196.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.42.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $197.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,398. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $212.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Five Below by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,196,000 after purchasing an additional 286,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Five Below by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 950,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,255 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.