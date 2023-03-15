Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Position Boosted by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises 1.6% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.19% of Five Below worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Five Below by 17.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 7.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth $231,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth $519,000.

Shares of FIVE traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $195.78. The stock had a trading volume of 370,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.95 and a 200 day moving average of $167.70. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $212.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.42.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

