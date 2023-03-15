First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Down 30.6% in February

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First US Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

First US Bancshares Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ FUSB traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149. First US Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.10.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 289,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in First US Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First US Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

