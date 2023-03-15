First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Down 10.0% in February

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the February 13th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CARZ traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.20.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
