First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Get Rating) were up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 million, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54.

The First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Medical Equipment index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that gives global exposure to the medical equipment industry. MDEV was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

