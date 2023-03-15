First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FFA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,037. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

