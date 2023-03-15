First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE FFA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,037. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA)
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
- Universal Insurance: Navigating Florida’s Insurance Crisis
- Meme-Stock AMC’s Plan To Convert More Shares Headed For Court
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.