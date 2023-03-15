First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in February

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of FIF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,113. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $16.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

