First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Price Down 12.5%

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.45 and last traded at $34.67. 23,877,323 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 8,169,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FRC. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sterne Agee CRT upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 129.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,859 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.