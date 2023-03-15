First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Shares Down 3.5%

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. 650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

First Bancorp of Indiana Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22.

First Bancorp of Indiana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 3.84%.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services.

